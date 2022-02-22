IRA men harboured in Tipperary homes and abusive phone calls to Nenagh Chairman

Making the front pages of the Tipperary Star on February 15, 1992 was a story about Nenagh Urban District Council Chairman, Paddy Richardson, who had been subject to abusive phone calls, believed to be from IRA sympathisers in the local community, following his suggestion in the wake of the Teebane Protestant massacre to have a book of condolences opened in the town.

During the course of the interview with this paper, Mr Richardson also suggested that IRA criminals have been harboured in homes of hot bed nationalists in the north Tipperary area over the years and he urged that this sort of thing would end.

“We have had so many searches of homes in our area during times like when the Border Fox was on the run, as well as other IRA members.

“In the last couple of years there has been sightings of those people in this area. I don’t know what nationalistic views have been drilled into locals who may put up these criminals but surely they don’t think they are helping the cause of our country by doing this.”

Also making the news was Clonakenny farmer, Michael Smith, TD, who was elevated to the position Minister for the Environment in the Cabinet announced by the new Taoiseach, Albert Reynolds. Mr Smith was described as “well capable” of taking on the role.