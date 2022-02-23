Search

23 Feb 2022

UPDATE: Plans for St Patrick's Day celebrations are under way for Tipperary Town

Great news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Martin Quinn

23 Feb 2022 11:22 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Good news emanating from a public meeting on Thursday February 10 was that plans for St Patrick’s Day celebrations are under way for Tipperary Town.

After the disappointment that there would be no parade this year, the news of an event in the Market Yard to celebrate the occasion will be welcomed by all.

Following the public meeting it has been agreed to hold a St. Patrick’s Family Fun Day in the town’s Market Yard.

A number of groups have indicated their willingness to be involved including the Tipperary Library who are interested in making a contribution in a creative way, the Excel Centre may run Irish themed movies, local artists will provide music, groups and other musical styles may also be included along with dancing from the local schools of Dancing.

A special children’s mini Parade, a competition for the best hat and a sensory area may also feature. It is hoped to provide food, children’s activities and face painting activity has been offered by Youth Work (Ire) Tipperary.

It was also suggested that enterprise projects from the local schools could also feature on the day.

Businesses are to be encouraged to incorporate St Patrick’s theme into their window displays.

The Tipperary Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who has offered to help and those who turned up to the Public meeting.

It was great to see a fantastic turn out at the meeting with loads of great ideas and offers of support.

A special word of thanks to Stephen and Eamon Ryan and all staff in The Porter House for the use of the room for the meeting and for the hospitality provided.

