WATCH: Fancy owning this log cabin in stunning Tipperary countryside for €330,000?

Boreen, Killary, Ballina, Tipperary - V94 K4D9
DNG Michael Gilmartin are delighted to bring this beautiful and unique property to the market near the scenic twin towns of Ballina/Killaloe, on Lough Derg.
This timber-framed, log cabin-style property has been finished with outstanding creativity and truly is a gem waiting to be discovered.
The cosy interior has been expertly designed in a minimalist Scandinavian style with bespoke integrated furniture throughout, a wood-burning stove, and high-efficiency heating.
Every corner of this open-plan property has been meticulously considered and clever details await you in every room - with keyless entry, remote lighting, integrated wireless phone chargers, and hidden storage among the features.
The property overlooks an expansive and exceptionally private one-acre plot, adorned with a mature woodland garden, and has the added benefit of a slow-moving stream running through the site, which adds a unique ambiance to this already tranquil setting.
The current owners have made every effort to create an idyllic getaway with a secluded festival-lit boardwalk leading to a raised deck area with fire pit to enjoy in the evening time.
This property currently operates as one of the most successful short-term accommodation rentals in the area, and achieves an income of c.45k per annum, making it a lucrative investment as either a business, a holiday getaway, or simply as a one-of-a-kind home.
For buyers wishing to utilise the profitable short-term rental opportunity, the owners offer a ready-to-go package, allowing you to begin renting immediately.
Andrew Kennedy, Jamie Kennedy, Evie Kennedy, Stefano Sweetman, Tanya Ryan and Ryan Kennedy joined the Operation Transformation walk led by Stefano at Clonmel Óg. Picture: John D Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.