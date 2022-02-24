Search

24 Feb 2022

WATCH: Fancy owning this log cabin in stunning Tipperary countryside for €330,000?

Boreen, Killary, Ballina, Tipperary - V94 K4D9

24 Feb 2022 12:26 PM

DNG Michael Gilmartin are delighted to bring this beautiful and unique property to the market near the scenic twin towns of Ballina/Killaloe, on Lough Derg.

This timber-framed, log cabin-style property has been finished with outstanding creativity and truly is a gem waiting to be discovered.

The cosy interior has been expertly designed in a minimalist Scandinavian style with bespoke integrated furniture throughout, a wood-burning stove, and high-efficiency heating.

Every corner of this open-plan property has been meticulously considered and clever details await you in every room - with keyless entry, remote lighting, integrated wireless phone chargers, and hidden storage among the features.

The property overlooks an expansive and exceptionally private one-acre plot, adorned with a mature woodland garden, and has the added benefit of a slow-moving stream running through the site, which adds a unique ambiance to this already tranquil setting.

The current owners have made every effort to create an idyllic getaway with a secluded festival-lit boardwalk leading to a raised deck area with fire pit to enjoy in the evening time.

This property currently operates as one of the most successful short-term accommodation rentals in the area, and achieves an income of c.45k per annum, making it a lucrative investment as either a business, a holiday getaway, or simply as a one-of-a-kind home.

For buyers wishing to utilise the profitable short-term rental opportunity, the owners offer a ready-to-go package, allowing you to begin renting immediately.

