'Sarah's Cycle' for Down Syndrome in memory of a very special Clonmel girl

On Sunday next, February 27, a group of leisure cyclists will gather at the Meitheal21 on Abbey Road in Thurles to honour the memory of the beautiful Sarah Dillon who passed away suddenly in April 2014.

Sarah was just 9 years old. Sarah so full of life, she loved to dance and was a member of the On Your Toes Dance Group in Clonmel, winning many trophies for her dancing. She loved the costumes, the glitz and the sparkle of it all. She also played football with Clonmel Town Football for All and was a member of the Dolphin Swimming Club. Sarah had such ability and brought mischief and joy to all who knew her.

This cycle is organised each year as a training spin for the Annual Tour de Munster Cycle which is celebrating its 22nd year this year and takes place from August 4 to August 7 in which 150 cyclists will complete a four day, 640 km tour through Munster to raise vital funding for the six Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Sarah along with her parents Trish and Brian have been an integral part of both events and Paul Sheridan of Tour de Munster said that “Sarah has touched so many lives in a very special way it was only fitting that her beautiful memory should be honoured and remembered and therefore this cycle is dedicated to Sarah’s memory”

With this in mind an open invitation has been extended to all cycling enthusiasts to join in this cycle and ‘Share the Journey’ to honour Sarah’s memory. So please come along and join us on Sunday next with three routes on offer- 100km , 50km and a 6km family cycle, there’s something for everyone! Registration which begins at 8.30am in Meitheal21 on Abbey Rd Thurles, is free. Voluntary donations to Down Syndrome Ireland -Tipperary Branch will be greatly accepted through an online registration on Eventbrite or on the morning of the cycle.

All interested cyclists please check out the Down Syndrome Tipperary Facebook page for cycle routes and further details. Down Syndrome Ireland Tipperary Branch is a voluntary organisation for people with Down Syndrome and caters for over 100 families in Tipperary. Its main objective is to ensure that each individual has the opportunity to develop to his/her full potential and ability. The services provided include speech and language therapy, educational tutoring, fitness and Art Therapy, dance classes and opportunities for socialisation and independence along with a host of supports and resources for members and their families. All of this is only possible with vital fundraising and support from the cyclists and our local communities in Tipperary and beyond.

This year, a change in location will see the cycle begin in Thurles from Meitheal21, a newly refurbished clinic and activity centre which opened on May 17 last year. A hive of activity all year round the centre is a prominent feature in the lives of those with Down Syndrome. Join us for tea, coffee and refreshments where the cycle starts with the 100km cyclists rolling out at 9.30 am followed by the 50km cyclists at 9.45am and the family cycle at 10am.

Come along and help us to celebrate the memory of Miss Sarah Dillon. Thank you for your support.