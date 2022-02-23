Search

23 Feb 2022

Tipperary council still awaiting minister's response to request for meeting over N24 upgrade funding

Route options for Tipperary upgrade of N24 between Cahir and Limerick Junction to be unveiled today

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

23 Feb 2022 1:03 PM

Tipperary County Council hasn’t received a response yet to its request to meet with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan over no funding allocation this year to progress selecting the route for the upgrade of the N24 between Cahir and Waterford.
The council, deeply concerned at the funding snub for the Cahir to Waterford section of the N24 project, sent a letter to Minister Ryan last month seeking a meeting with him.
Tipperary County Council senior executive officer Ger Walsh informed the February meeting of the local authority’s elected members that no response has yet been received from the minister. He promised to follow up on matter.
Councillors again highlighted the concern among landowners with land within a 6km corridor from Cahir to Waterford that is “sterilised” for development until a new N24 route is selected.
Fine Gael Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said many landowners with land sterilised in this corrider were “totally confused” and wondering if the N24 upgrade from Cahir to Waterford was ever going to happen.
He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the whole project was put on hold and he hated to be the “doctor of doom” on this.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said there were a lot of couples and single people wanting to build on family farms but couldn’t at the moment because their land was sterilised. They now found themselves in “limbo land”. She stressed the urgency of getting the planning and design of the Cahir to Waterford section of the N24 upgrade progressed and pointed out the stalling of the project also had a huge impact on Tipperary’s tourism, business and ability to attract investment.
“I do agree we need to push hard. This is very, very serious. We are literally just locked at the moment and could be locked for 20 years,” she warned.
Council CEO Joe MacGrath outlined actions the council has taken since its January meeting to lobby for funding to be sanctioned to move the Cahir to Waterford section of the project forward. He said the chairpersons of the South East’s five local authorities met to discuss the issue and sought the support of the South East’s Oireachtas members, which they unanimously gave.
As a result of those meetings they had written to the minister to seek his engagement on this particular issue. He promised to continue to press for engagement with the minister. In relation to land sterilised of development, Mr MacGrath said the solution was for Kilkenny County Council to get the funding it required to continue to select the new N24 route between Cahir and Waterford.
“This is very high on the agenda. We are continuing to do what we can to try and get a positive decision and remove the uncertainty around that phase of the project,” he added.

