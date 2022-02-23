Revealed: RTÉ Nationwide episode to feature town of Cashel and local legend Mark Fitzell

Mark Fitzell
RTÉ's Nationwide episode on Wednesday night is to feature the town of Cashel and local legend, Mark Fitzell.
On the show, there will be a visit to Cashel where a local social history book project - The Many Faces of Cashel -has become a remarkable success.
The Many Faces of Cashel is a collection of the Tipperary town's characters past and present, we talk to the man behind the books @MarkFizellPhoto on #RTENationwide Wednesday 23rd February @RTEOne 7pm @AdriaanBartels @TipperaryHour @TipperaryLive @TippFM @VisitTipp RT pic.twitter.com/QnMHb0nRyc— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) February 23, 2022
The presenters will also meet model maker Johnny Fogarty who has been making models of buildings in Cashel including the Cashel Palace.
The show will air at 7pm on RTÉ One.
