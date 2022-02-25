Tipperary born Bishop in fundraising appeal for girls' school in southern Africa

Tipperary born Bishop John Alphonsus Ryan, is making an appeal for financial assistance for funds towards the expansion and development of Marymount Girls Catholic Secondary School in Mzuzu, located in the Northern part of Malawi in Southern Africa.

The school was built by the Missionary Sisters of Immaculate Conception (MIC) Nuns in 1963, 2 years after the establishment of Mzuzu Diocese in 1961.

Situated approximately, 355km from Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi in the midst of a residential settlement, Marymount has for the past 58 years been the fulcrum of successful child education for girls.

The school performance in the past number of years has registered a 99-100% average pass rate for secondary school leaving certificate examination and a 75% transition rate from secondary school to top public universities.

The Bishop of Mzuzu is Holycross native, Rev John A Ryan and he told me of the difficulties that they encounter with girls dropping out of education.

"On average 84% of girls in Malawi will not finish their education (National Statistical Office 2020), 32% drop out of secondary school due to distance travelled to school, fees, cultural & traditional barriers and domestic burden demands (World Bank, 2018) and there is lack of affordable boarding school facilities for girls in Malawi. Keeping girls in boarding school facilities can attempt to curb some of these key challenges.

"The school intends to add on additional classroom and bed space (200), refurbish the dining hall, kitchen, bathrooms, science labs, dormitory and other facilities at an estimated value of 250 Million Malawi Kwacha (MWK 250million is equivalent to Euro 270,000 or USD 300,000).

"Education is a fulcrum of every country's socio-economic development and this initiative will attempt to increase access and improve quality of Education (under Sustainable Development Goals 4), will contribute towards social infrastructure development and will compliment government efforts as outlined in the AU & Malawi Agenda 2063 & The Malawi National Education Sector Investment Plan NESIP 2020-2030."

A fundraiser has been set up by Missionary Priest Father Isaac John Katumbi in collaboration with Marymount School Management Board and the Mzuzu Diocese to support this initiative and donations can be made online via this link; https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-marymount-expand-hostels-for-the-girl-child

Bishop Ryan is making a special appeal to the people of County Tipperary to support this initiative.

"I grew up on a farm in Cormackstown just outside Thurles town, in the parish of Holycross. I think the farming background shaped me a lot together with my connections with Holycross Parish and Thurles town. I am a missionary priest belonging to St Patrick’s Missionary Society, sometimes known as the 'Kiltegan Fathers'.

"I know the support that is there for the work of the missionary priests and I respectfully ask for your support for the expansion of our girls school which will provide big opportunities for young girls in Mzuzu.

"Since 1978 to date (2022) I have lived and worked in Mzuzu Diocese in Malawi, Central Africa as a missionary priest. I was appointed Bishop of Mzuzu in 2016. I came to Mzuzu Diocese to support the local Church not to head it but then the Good Lord had his own plans for me.

"My understanding of the GoFundMe appeal is that its success depends on the numbers of people reached and that a large number of small contributions will make all the difference. I therefore ask for the support of the people of my home county and I extend my prayers and best wishes to you all."