Search

25 Feb 2022

FIRST LOOK: New Jysk store opens in Thurles

FIRST LOOK: New Jysk store opens in Thurles

FIRST LOOK: New Jysk store opens in Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

FIRST LOOK: New Jysk store opens in Thurles

Click on the arrow for next image.

Danish retailer Jysk opened its Thurles store on Thursday, February 24.

Thurles will be its 15th Irish location and the new store will create 15 new jobs locally.

The popular home retailer is located on Abbey Road, Garryvicleheen, E41 N520 and will be open from 10am - 6pm daily.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well-known for high quality, on-trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.

JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved across the world.

The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge with their Scandinavian sleeping culture and specialises in high-quality sleeping products - from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bed frames and bases. They offer an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden, and at great prices.

The 15th store will join Dundalk, Naas, Drogheda, Dublin, Little Island, Youghal, Navan, Portlaoise, Waterford (only XL store in Ireland), Ashbourne, Sligo, Limerick, Carlow and Tralee.

For further information, please visit www.jysk.ie or join the conversation on Facebook or Instagram.

Maintenance works needed at Cahir Tourist Office, Tipperary council meeting told

Tipperary man feels the heat for stealing 36 bags of coal over two-month period

Scheduled overnight closure of section of N24 in Carrick-on-Suir is cancelled

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media