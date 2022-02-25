FIRST LOOK: New Jysk store opens in Thurles

Danish retailer Jysk opened its Thurles store on Thursday, February 24.

Thurles will be its 15th Irish location and the new store will create 15 new jobs locally.

The popular home retailer is located on Abbey Road, Garryvicleheen, E41 N520 and will be open from 10am - 6pm daily.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well-known for high quality, on-trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.

JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved across the world.

The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge with their Scandinavian sleeping culture and specialises in high-quality sleeping products - from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bed frames and bases. They offer an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden, and at great prices.

The 15th store will join Dundalk, Naas, Drogheda, Dublin, Little Island, Youghal, Navan, Portlaoise, Waterford (only XL store in Ireland), Ashbourne, Sligo, Limerick, Carlow and Tralee.

For further information, please visit www.jysk.ie or join the conversation on Facebook or Instagram.