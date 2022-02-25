Search

25 Feb 2022

BREAKING: Tipp's 2 Johnnies release new apology video but make no mention of future on RTÉ 2FM show

A screenshot of the video released on Friday evening

25 Feb 2022 10:12 PM

Tipperary comedy duo and 2FM radio presenters, The 2 Johnnies, have released a new video to "talk about the last few days, about our podcast and about the reaction to it".

Tipperary's 2 Johnnies apologise after being tackled for 'sexist' content

Johnny McMahon and Johnny O'Brien have already issued an apology through a statement after Holly Cairns TD claimed some of their content was "virulently sexist". 

The Social Democrats Deputy was quoted in Thursday's Irish Independent to condemn the inclusion of sexist slogans from car stickers which were included in teaser clips for the duo's new RTE 2FM show, Drive It, which started this week.

The video has since been deleted but made reference to slogans the pair shared with the thousands of listeners to their separate podcast series. The comments or content was not aired at any stage on 2FM.

Watch the pair's latest video here where they say sorry for causing offence with the car stickers video. They added that "2FM had no involvement in the video, they were not aware of it and did not approve it". 

"We condemned them (the offensive stickers) in our own language...we did not go far enough," they said. 

They concluded the video saying: "We're going to keep doing our podcast forever. We'll see ye Monday for podcast 211."

The comedy duo made no mention of their future at RTÉ 2FM. 

The pair look set to remain off air until a review into a video with “offensive” comments about women is completed, the broadcaster has said.

The controversy arose after a video emerged of the Tipperary lads jokingly reading the slogans, which included, “Workin’ the land and droppin* the hand”; “Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing” and “She’s not a princess, she’s a sl*t."

The pictures of the stickers were sent to The 2 Johnnies podcast before being read aloud and shared by Johnny Smacks and Johnny B.

