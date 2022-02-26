BREAKING: Massive drugs seizure in Tipperary and one male arrested

File photo
Members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by uniformed Gardaí from Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, carried out a search under warrant at a residential address in Carrick-on-Suir on February 24.
During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €14,300 (pending analysis) was seized along with a large quantity of cash and paraphernalia associated with drug supply.
A male was arrested and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clonmel Garda Station.
He has since been released pending the submission of a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
