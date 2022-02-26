BREAKING: Driver tries to evade Tipperary gardaí but is caught and found to be six times...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
On Friday night Cahir gardaí intercepted this Astra (pictured above) attempting to evade gardaí.
Using the Mobility App gardaí identified the driver did not hold a driving licence, insurance or tax.
Furthermore the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be six times over the limit.
The vehicle was seized and the driver has been charged to court.
