PICTURES: Vehicles seized after garda checkpoints over the weekend in vicinity of The Vee

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir Roads Policing Unit carried out a number of checkpoints on Saturday night in the vicinity of The Vee outside Clogheen.
Two vehicles were seized, one for having no tax and the second vehicle was seized as the driver was on a learner permit and was unaccompanied by a holder of a full licence.
Fixed Charge Notices were also issued for the offences.
