'Works should include power washing of plaza area,' asks local Tipperary councillor

File photo
Councillor Declan Burgess has asked that the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District undertake some work that would enhance the existing public realm in the town centre.
At a meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel MD, he said: “Works should include power washing of plaza area, back of the pipes and footpaths around core retail area. Also to clean out road gullies that need attention in the town.”
Protest in support of the Ukrainian community in Cahir over the weekend as Russia continues invasion
Cashel Arts Festival held some of its events on the Plaza in Main Street, above. Now it's asking for your support for Ukraine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.