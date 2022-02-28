Roscrea Remembrance Committee launch CD of War of Independence songs in Brú Ború

The long awaited and much-anticipated launch of the CD, Ag Cuímhnigh Tiobraid Árann, Remembering Tipperary in the Centenary of the Decade of Revolution, by the Roscrea based Remembrance Committee, took place in Brú Ború, Cashel on Thursday, February 24.



Speaking post event, Brian King (PRO) of the committee said that the organisers were delighted with the success and the wonderful feedback from last Thursday’s event.



Brian said that for those in attendance the evening will live long in their memory and will be an occasion to look back on years from now with many happy memories.



Brian King congratulated Seamus Doran in particular who wrote the songs that were sung and which are available now on the new CD.



Brian said there was amazing performances from all the singers last Thursday which included Deirdre Scanlon, Tadhg Maher, Aidan Doran, Aisling Rafferty and Zoe Gleeson.



Before every song a guest speaker spoke and grateful thanks is extended to them all.

The speakers included Julianne McKeigue, Mary Casey, Niamh Hassett, John Connors, Caitlin White and John Flannery. A special mention is reserved for the excellent Fear an Tí, Fran Curry and for the management of Brú Ború who were delighted to host their first live event in almost two years and what an event it was.



The PRO noted many highlights from the evening and said that two in particular stood out, namely Deirdre Scanlan’s rendition of Amhrán na bhfiann on Sean Treacy’s fiddle and a rousing rendition of Slievenamon by all the singers and all those in attendance to help close out proceedings.



After the event Seamus Doran who contributed so much to the project was presented with a special gift by his family in recognition of all his great achievements over the years. It was a fitting end to the night and a fitting way to acknowledge the local songwriter for his great work.



Brian concluded by saying that the committee and Seamus in particular are very anxious to not only thank all those mentioned above and all those who attended on the night.

With that in mind great thanks is extended to the musicians, the press, the graphic designers, PJ Wright, the studio, Comhaltas and Tipperary County Council. Thanks, were also extended to the Tipperary County Council, County Cathaoirleach, Cllr Marie Murphy who spoke on the night of the launch and Cllr Michael Smith who was so supportive of the project from the beginning.



This remembrance project consists of many elements, including the CD, and the Commemorative Booklet, all of which Brian noted will help contribute to a legacy of not just the period 1916-1923 but to a social legacy of what was done over 100 years later to commemorate all those that sacrificed so much during that period.



The Remembrance Committee thanks everyone for their wonderful support.

The CD is available from Bernies Super Valu Roscrea.