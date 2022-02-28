Search

28 Feb 2022

St Patrick’s Day Parade in Roscrea to go ahead on March 17

St Patrick’s Day Parade in Roscrea to go ahead on March 17

The centre of Roscrea the last time the town held a St Patrick's Day Parade, in 2019

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

28 Feb 2022 9:15 PM

After a two year break necessitated by Covid, Roscrea is working towards having a St Patrick’s Day Parade this year.


It is envisaged that Roscrea’s St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Thursday, March 17 at 3.30pm.


The organising committee is seeking your participation and support and hope this year to have representation from all community groups in the town to make the 2022 parade a truly community event.


As usual there are a large number of trophies in various categories for parade entries and hence those entering floats are encouraged to make ‘the little extra effort’ which might be rewarded with a perpetual trophy.


The organising committee are also this year holding its annual Shop Window competition the winner of which will be announced from the Review Stand.


Parade Entry
Entry to the parade is free and the Organising Committee are inviting individuals, groups, organisations, clubs, businesses, novelty items and community interest groups to enter floats and add to the diversity of the parade.


For further information or an entry form contact Parade Secretary – Marie Tooher at 0505 21566.
The Parade Committee really need the support of the community this year to ensure that the parade is truly a community event for our National Feast Day after seeing the bleakness of the streets of Roscrea for the past two St Patrick’s days, in 2020 and 2021.

