Dereliction to be tacked in Roscrea

Derelict houses, such as that pictured, are a problem for County Tipperary, including Roscrea
A new masterplan will be drawn up to examine how to deal with dereliction and urban regeneration in Roscrea.
The District and County Council were successful in applying for a Town Centre First fund of €100,000 for Roscrea recently, and this may unlock future sources of funding.
A masterplan focusing on streetscape renewal would require public participation, said Director of Services Eamon Lonergan. “That will take time. It can’t be advanced overnight. It will be a big part of the work for this year. There are delays.”
