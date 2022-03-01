Sensory area open in Tipperary Town library

Tipperary Town public representative has encouraged people to avail of the sensory area located at the library in Tipperary Town.
"Tipperary Town Library has a lovely sensory area. It's open for all to use, but please give priority to those who need it most," said Cllr Ryan.
Tipperary Musical Society's Fiddler on the Roof. Photos by Home of the Mind Photography and Videography
