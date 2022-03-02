'Remaining tasks should not be underestimated,' Minister to examine supports for Tipp Town

Michael Lowry, TD, has raised the issue of additional budgetary supports for Tipperary Town during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Tuesday, February 22.

Deputy Lowry referred to the range and depth of issues facing Tipperary Town as “extraordinary” and said that it now required an extraordinary response from Government.

"The real issue here is funding of the Task Force. We need a lead Department to co-ordinate, fund and deliver the objectives of the Plan across a ten year period.

"While the Task Force has had some early successes and the commitment by Minister Eamon Ryan to the construction of a bypass to alleviate town centre congestion is a major boost, the extent of the remaining tasks should not be underestimated. The scale of the challenge around social inclusion is especially daunting.

"I welcome the recent announcement by the Minister, Deputy Humphreys, that funding is to be provided for a social inclusion co-ordinator for Tipperary Town for an initial three-year period. This commitment in itself is an acknowledgement of the seriousness of the issue.

"I ask that the commitment is further underpinned by ensuring the person is giving the appropriate resources needed to deliver the required results. However the real issue here is the funding of the task force to allow it to fund its objectives. Is it possible for each agency and the Department to contribute to a central fund, which would be guaranteed in advance and would be available to the task force? This is the key issue," said Deputy Lowry.

In response to the Deputy the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, acknowledged the need for significant community supports to support the community and voluntary efforts that are being made in Tipperary town and to work with all of the stakeholders in the region.

“I will commit to taking up the issue raised by Deputy Lowry with the relevant line Ministers to examine their budget lines, to see what support is already there and to examine what further opportunities there may be for us collectively as a Government to provide further support for the revitalisation efforts for Tipperary Town,” said the Minister who also acknowledged that a bypass of Tipperary Town is badly needed.