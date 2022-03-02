Search

02 Mar 2022

'Remaining tasks should not be underestimated,' Minister to examine supports for Tipp Town

Good news

Tipperary TD Seamus Healy calls for Dail to re recalled to tackle homelessness crisis

File photo

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

02 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Michael Lowry, TD, has raised the issue of additional budgetary supports for Tipperary Town during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Tuesday, February 22.

Deputy Lowry referred to the range and depth of issues facing Tipperary Town as “extraordinary” and said that it now required an extraordinary response from Government.

"The real issue here is funding of the Task Force. We need a lead Department to co-ordinate, fund and deliver the objectives of the Plan across a ten year period.

"While the Task Force has had some early successes and the commitment by Minister Eamon Ryan to the construction of a bypass to alleviate town centre congestion is a major boost, the extent of the remaining tasks should not be underestimated. The scale of the challenge around social inclusion is especially daunting.

"I welcome the recent announcement by the Minister, Deputy Humphreys, that funding is to be provided for a social inclusion co-ordinator for Tipperary Town for an initial three-year period. This commitment in itself is an acknowledgement of the seriousness of the issue.

"I ask that the commitment is further underpinned by ensuring the person is giving the appropriate resources needed to deliver the required results. However the real issue here is the funding of the task force to allow it to fund its objectives. Is it possible for each agency and the Department to contribute to a central fund, which would be guaranteed in advance and would be available to the task force? This is the key issue," said Deputy Lowry.

In response to the Deputy the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, acknowledged the need for significant community supports to support the community and voluntary efforts that are being made in Tipperary town and to work with all of the stakeholders in the region.

“I will commit to taking up the issue raised by Deputy Lowry with the relevant line Ministers to examine their budget lines, to see what support is already there and to examine what further opportunities there may be for us collectively as a Government to provide further support for the revitalisation efforts for Tipperary Town,” said the Minister who also acknowledged that a bypass of Tipperary Town is badly needed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media