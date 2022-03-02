'Great excitement!' Box Office opens in Tipperary Town for Fiddler on the Roof production

Pictured as the Box Office opened for Fiddler on the Roof at the Tipperary Excel were_ Caroline Brahan, Mary Leahy (General Manager) and Margaret (O'Dwyer) Bergin
There was great excitement at the Tipperary Excel on Tuesday, March 1 as the Box Office opened for the forthcoming 40th anniversary production by Tipperary Musical Society of Fiddler on the Roof.
The show will run from March 14 to 19 and will commence nightly at 8pm.
Tickets are now on sale from the Tipperary Excel Box Office on 062-80520 or online at www.tipperaryexcel.com/theatre-events.html
