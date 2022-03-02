'Close to €1 million in sales,' Covid start-up idea takes off for Tipperary business woman

This week on the Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by local Tipperary business woman, Aoife Byrnes.

Aoife is from Reddans Walk in Grenane which is just outside of Tipperary Town.

She went to school locally in St Anne’s Secondary School and from there she moved to Munster Technological University in Cork to pursue a Business Degree.

I recently sat down with Aoife to discuss her new business Silkpromax. I asked her to tell me a little about how the business idea came about.

"It was June/July 2020 I was nearly finished my third year placement in Limerick and was heading back into my final year of college. At the time there had been talks about a second lockdown.

"A couple of my friends were getting professional laser hair removal at the time and were frustrated that they already missed a couple of sessions due to the first lockdown.

"I started to do some market research and came across a company in Australia that was selling a similar product. I felt there was a huge gap in the market here in Ireland for an at home laser device as I’d never heard of one at the time.

"After researching into the area and contacting numerous different manufacturers, trialling and testing products for a couple weeks, I finally found a device that I was happy to bring to market."

You can find Silkpromax on their website www.silkpromax.com and on the Silkpromax Instagram and Facebook pages to learn more about the product.

Every business requires an initial risk and Aoife decided to buy 100 units of the product in bulk during the second Covid lockdown.

"I decided to take a risk and gift 20 handsets to social media influencers in the hope they would give a shoutout to their followers on their platforms. From October 2020 to January 2021 the remaining 80 units of the product sold. It was slow at first. I decided to buy another 100 units and again to gift a handful to influencers in the hopes that eventually it would create brand awareness.

"It was in May 2021 while I was finishing my final exams online that Silkpromax really started to take wings. I was approached by an influencer who had over 30,000 followers who had seen another influencer promote the product previously and was interested in 'trying it out'.

"This was the exposure and the marketing that the product needed and Aoife says: “Towards the end of 2021 and now into 2022 Silkpromax has become extremely popular. To date, there have been over 8,000 handsets sold with close to €1 million in sales with 99% of sales being in Ireland."

I asked Aoife to explain a little about what the product does and how it works.

''Our handset use light energy (intense pulsed light) which is powered by clinical-grade technology and is certified for safe and effective for at-home hair removal. The handset is designed to deliver long-lasting visible results in as little as 3 weeks, full-body treatments are done in 30 minutes, just once per week for 12 weeks. It gives long-lasting results for a fraction of the cost from the comfort of your home."

From speaking with Aoife it is clear that she has worked extremely hard in order to make this start-up business idea a success.

A lot of long hours and time have gone into the business over the last couple of years in order to get the product to where it is today.

The very best wishes Aoife for the future of her business and we wish her many successful and happy years in business ahead. It is wonderful to see such a successful startup idea being born right here in County Tipperary.

If your business would like to take part in the Local Business Promotion Series then please contact me: johnpoheneypc@gmail.com

Written by John O’Heney