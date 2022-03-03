PROPERTY: 'The last two remaining detached houses in phase one for sale...'

Cois Taire, Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan
REA Stokes & Quirke are currently marketing exceptional new houses at Cois Taire, Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan with the last two remaining detached houses in phase one for sale.
This superbly presented four-bed three-bathroom home boasts a spacious 230 sq.m/2454 sq.ft.
The house needs to be seen to be truly appreciated with air to water heating system, excellent broadband availability, great scenic location circa 5km from Ardfinnan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.