BREAKING: Revenue seize drugs worth €194,000 destined for addresses that included Tipperary

The seizure
On Wednesday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized just over 6.9kgs of various types of drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, heroin, methamphetamine, butane honey oil and hash cakes, with an estimated value of approximately €194,000.
The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey (pictured below), concealed in parcels labelled as ‘stickers’, ‘pet clothes’, ‘clothes’, ‘pencils’, ‘shoes’ and ‘antique glassware’, that originated in the United States, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, France, Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and were destined for addresses in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Cork, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Longford.
Investigations are ongoing.
These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Cahir is readying itself for the upcoming visit of the Royals. It will be an ideal opportunity to show off the beautiful town to the world.
Fr Enda Brady from St John the Baptist Church, Cashel, blessed the hotel at its opening on Tuesday. Pictured are some of the new staff and management of the Cashel Palace Hotel PICTURE: DENIS VAHEY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.