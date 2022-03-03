Search

03 Mar 2022

Work continuing to provide ASD classrooms at Roscrea’s only Post Primary school

Cllr Shane Lee has been working for several years on securing this invaluable addition

Work continuing to provide ASD classrooms at Roscrea’s only Post Primary school

Colaiste Phobal in Roscrea

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 4:29 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Roscrea based Councillor Shane Lee has been informed that efforts are continuing to secure two temporary ASD classrooms at Coláiste Phobal in Roscrea.

Cllr Lee has been working for several years on securing this invaluable addition to the extensive range of educational facilities offered at the only Post-Primary School in the town.

"Coláiste Phobal, being the only Secondary School in Roscrea, has a very large number of Primary Schools that feed into it. ASD classrooms are provided at the majority of these primary schools, but when the students transition to Second Level in Roscrea, they are left without this targeted learning support. This is a huge disadvantage to students and a major concern for parents," says Cllr. Lee.


Cllr Lee is a member of the Tipperary Education and Training Board, which is currently working closely with NCSE  to secure temporary accommodation for 2 ASD classes in 2023. These 2 classes will cater for 12 students with a diagnosis of ASD.


Plans are underway for the provision of a new school on the existing Colaiste Phobal site, which will include adequate classrooms to cater for students with ASD’ says Cllr. Lee, who is also a member of the Board of Management at Colaiste Phobal. "In the meantime the provision of two temporary classrooms would be a significant and much welcomed step in the right direction," concluded Cllr Lee.  

Local News

