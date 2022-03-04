UPDATE: Search stood down for Tipperary native missing in Dublin after body found

Anthony Kennedy
The search for a missing man - who was originally from Clonmel - has been stood down after a body was found in Dublin.
Gardaí had been seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Anthony Kennedy (59), who had been missing from his home in Dublin since Monday, February 21.
In a statement on Friday evening, gardaí said: “Following the recovery of a body at Portobello Harbour, Dublin 2, on Thursday, 3rd March 2022, the missing person appeal in respect of Anthony Kennedy, 59 years, has been stood down.”
Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance.
