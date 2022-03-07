BIG READ: 'I am concerned about the numbers of very genuine cases who have been refused'

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has expressed his concern at what he has described as a marked rise in refusals of Domiciliary Care Allowance applications.

The Tipperary TD has said that his office became concerned about the number of concerned parents who have contacted him in recent weeks following the Department of Social Protection’s refusal of their Domiciliary Care Allowance application.

The allowance is a monthly payment for a child aged under 16 with a severe disability.

The child must need ongoing care and attention substantially over and above that usually needed by a child of the same age.

It is used to assist parents meet the cost of the additional care needs for their children and can be used for example for the care and therapies required by Children.

“In recent weeks, I have become increasingly concerned about the numbers of very genuine cases who have been refused Domiciliary Care Allowance for their children and these refusals are causing great distress to the applicants. With the huge delays in public waiting lists for early intervention and disability services, families are forced to pay privately for therapies such as speech and language, occupational therapy and psychology services to name a few. With many therapies costing approximately €90 per session and substantially more for assessments, these requirements put significant financial strain on families, and it is my view that this is exactly what the Domiciliary Care Allowance payment should be provided for.

“I have reviewed many applications and I am concerned that the criteria used to assess these applications appears to be getting harder and harder to reach,” said Deputy McGrath.

Information obtained by Deputy McGrath from the Department of Social Protection shows that of the applications received so far in 2022, 39% have been refused, up from 26% in 2018.