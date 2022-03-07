Funding for former glove factory building in Tipperary welcomed

The historic former Glove Factory in Tipperary Town will receive funding of €163,000 for a project that will transform the disused building into four apartments and a commercial space.
The funding has been welcomed by Cllr Annemarie Ryan.
"The Glove Factory is an iconic heritage building in Tipperary Town. It has been lying empty for the past 50 years, however plans are now underway to sensitively restore this protected structure. Tipperary Town Task Force, the Local Authority and owner of the building Abercorn Development collaborated to submit an application to the Historic Towns Initiative funding application. The aim of this initiative is to promote heritage led regeneration and to improve the quality of our historic towns and villages for residents and tourists.The successful application was awarded 163k and this will go towards conserving and re-using the building. Plans include 4 overhead apartments and development of a commercial ground floor space. Tipperary Town suffers from high levels of dereliction and vacancy as well as inadequate housing supply and I am happy to see a wonderful building like the Glove factory both being protected and brought back to life," said Cllr Ryan.
