Search

07 Mar 2022

Funding for former glove factory building in Tipperary welcomed

Cllr Annemarie Ryan

Funding for former glove factory buildng in Tipperary welcomed

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Mar 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The historic former Glove Factory in Tipperary Town will receive funding of €163,000 for a project that will transform the disused building into four apartments and a commercial space.

The funding has been welcomed by Cllr Annemarie Ryan.

"The Glove Factory is an iconic heritage building in Tipperary Town.  It has been lying empty for the past 50 years, however plans are now underway to sensitively restore this protected structure.  Tipperary Town Task Force, the Local Authority and owner of the building Abercorn Development collaborated to submit an application to the Historic Towns Initiative funding application.  The aim of this initiative is to promote heritage led regeneration and to improve the quality of our historic towns and villages for residents and tourists.The successful application was awarded 163k and this will go towards conserving and re-using the building.  Plans include 4 overhead apartments and development of a commercial ground floor space.  Tipperary Town suffers from high levels of dereliction and vacancy as well as inadequate housing supply and I am happy to see a wonderful building like the Glove factory both being protected and brought back to life," said Cllr Ryan.

Bike stolen from locked garage in Clonmel

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media