08 Mar 2022

Revealed: Seven new-build homes for people with disabilities in one Tipperary town

Great news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, has given approval in principal to Tipperary County Council for the construction of seven new-build homes in Fethard for people with disabilities.

Under the Capital Assistance Scheme, these new homes in Gort an Oir, Fethard will accommodate people with a disability and the two bed houses will facilitate the person with the disability and their carer.

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill, said: “I am delighted to receive confirmation from the Minister that Fethard is to benefit from seven new build homes for people with disabilities. This boost to local housing stock will allow for a carer and a person with a disability to be housed in purpose-built accessible accommodation in Gort an Oir, Fethard. I am sure this comes as very positive news to those locally in search of such suitable accommodation.”

