Outpouring of love testament to impact young Tipperary man made in his life

Joe McCraith RIP

Sometimes in life, something happens which no brain, heart nor soul can comprehend irregardless of time nor distance. Last Sunday week this happened in Clogheen when we learned of the loss of Joe McCraith.

What our community has endured over the last week or so is incomparable to the grief that the family and friends of Joe have experienced during this time.

The outpouring of love for the McCraith family is testimony to the impact that Joe made throughout his short life. His mother Catherine, a powerhouse of the community, can rest assured that the Clogheen Community is now her powerhouse and will support her and all of Joe’s family and friends in any way that we can.

Nobody can ever truly know what battle a person is going through in life and while it is a saying that has come to prominence over recent years it cannot be reinstated enough: In a world where you can be anything… be kind

Joe’s wake took place at his home in Clogheen last Thursday and Friday with crowds coming from a number of counties to offer sympathies to the grieving family and his many close friends.

Joe’s funeral Mass was celebrated in Clogheen church followed by burial alongside his father Mike in Shanrahan cemetery.

May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace.