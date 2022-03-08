BIG READ: Remembering the late Frank Delaney five years on

It is just over five years since the sudden passing of novelist, journalist and broadcaster, Frank Delaney.

To all of us who knew him it was a great shock to hear of his passing. The large following that he gained knew him for his accomplishments in the written and spoken word, while for others it was all of that but also Frank as a friend and as a loyal son of Tipperary.

I am honoured that I could count Frank as a friend and as someone who would always provide the wisest counsel. It was Frank who encouraged me to write a book and when I succeeded in doing that I was delighted to have him included in it as one of the Tipperary People of Great Note.

My friendship with Frank goes back to when local community radio was legalised and Tipperary Mid-West Radio was preparing to hit the airwaves. The then Chairman of the Board, Fr Seamus Rochford, suggested to me that we would organise a training course for all previous presenters from T.C.R. and for new aspiring presenters.

He suggested that Frank Delaney would be the ideal person to lead the training and so I was tasked with contacting Frank to ascertain his interest and availability.

I need not have had any doubt as to Frank’s interest as the minute I put the request to him he accepted without hesitation.

Frank’s words of wisdom to the presenters stood them in good stead for their venture into broadcasting and to this day when I meet past presenters they frequently remark about the training that they received from Frank Delaney and the influence that he had on them at that time in 1990.

Over the years, Frank would frequently visit Tipperary for various events and I particularly remember his contribution to the Tipperary Peace Forum in June 2010 when he was part of a panel that included the writer and broadcaster Tim Pat Coogan, Deaglán de Bréadún, political correspondent with The Irish Times and Northern Ireland Assembly Member and SDLP councillor, Dolores Kelly.

The topic was: “The role of Irish Americans in supporting Peace and Justice Worldwide” and I recall Frank’s very insightful contribution to the discussion and his knowledge of the input of Irish Americans to the peace process.

I also remember Frank in the company of the actress, the late Maureen O’Hara at the presentation of the Tipperary Peace Award to former Ambassador, the late Jean Kennedy Smith and to Victoria Reggie Kennedy (current US Ambassador to Austria), widow of the late Senator Edward Kennedy, on that glorious day in June 2010.

I recall Frank saying to me later that he had the “best seat in the house” as he so enjoyed the company of Maureen O’Hara.

Frank was very proud of his Tipperary roots and was always willing to assist any organisation in his native town or county that required his counsel. This he did freely without any form of remuneration whatsoever.

Personally speaking I greatly miss not being able to call on him for his support and advice.

In remembering Frank it is important to remember his roots in Tipperary. Born in Thomastown, near Golden, Frank was the son of Edward Delaney, a primary school headteacher, and his wife Elizabeth (née O’Sullivan), who was also a teacher there.

Both were involved in the trade union movement for teachers.

Frank went to the Abbey school in Tipperary Town and though he was a voracious reader he didn’t do well in his Leaving Certificate, and went to work at the Bank of Ireland from 1961-1972. He then obtained a job with the state broadcaster RTÉ as a continuity announcer and newsreader, and joined the BBC as a news reporter based in Dublin, before his eventual move to London.

Among his many media roles, he will be remembered for creating Bookshelf and Word of Mouth programmes on BBC Radio and for The Book Show on Sky News. During his time on Bookshelf he embarked on making the work of James Joyce more accessible.

To get to understand Ulysses better himself, he wrote about it, and produced the book James Joyce’s Odyssey: A Guide to the Dublin of Ulysses (1981), containing detailed maps of the paths taken by the novel’s characters.

On Bloomsday 2010, Frank launched Re:Joyce, a series of short weekly podcasts that went page-by-page through James Joyce’s Ulysses, discussing its allusions, historical context and references.

In addition to his much-acclaimed series for the BBC, The Celts, he wrote the screenplay for the 2002 adaptation of Goodbye, Mr Chips.

He wrote Ireland, A Novel, followed by Tipperary, A Novel and nearly two dozen other fiction and non-fiction works.

Frank had always wanted to be a novelist since childhood.

I recall an interview that he gave in 2014 when he said: “I’ve always relished the power of the tale, how it grabs us and then absorbs us, and casts a spell over us, and teaches us.”

In 2002 he left Britain, where he had worked for many years, to go to the US. After he moved to the US, he was delighted to find himself called “the most eloquent man in the world” on the NPR radio network.

He interviewed more than 3,500 writers in a career spanning more than three decades. Frank had a delightful and infectious love of books and of the novel in particular which began in his childhood. When he was eight-years-old his godmother gave him a copy of Treasure Island with this advice: “As you read, think of the man who was making up this story. Where was he sitting, what kind of pen was he writing with?”

Frank developed such an affinity for the author, Robert Louis Stevenson, that he later wrote a faithful sequel titled: “Jim Hawkins and the Curse of Treasure Island”. Frank Delaney was a man of great humour, grace and style.

He was wonderfully generous with his energy and with his time. Five years after his passing we still miss his voice, but we are nonetheless glad that we had it at all.