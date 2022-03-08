Edel Meade’s ‘Brigids and Patricia’s at The Source in Thurles

Clonmel-born singer Edel Meade plays tracks from her well-regarded ‘Brigids and Patricia’ album on Saturday, March 19
Clonmel-born singer plays tracks from her well-regarded ‘Brigids and Patricia’ album on Saturday, March 19 at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles.
The music is part of special linked event which features a post-concert panel discussion about Tipperary woman Bridget Cleary who was killed over 100 years ago.
Edel covers the story of Cleary in one of the tracks on her album. Speaking at the discussion with be poet Grace Wells, actor Eve O’Mahony and folklorist Jenny Butler who will look at how the murder of Bridget Cleary still has contemporary resonances for society today.
The show starts at 8pm on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are €15. Booking for this by phone on 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie
Julian Kerton (Clonmel Celtic) put in a fine performance for his side in their 6-1 win over Cullen/Lattin in the Youths League on Saturday last.
FRS Network and Herdwatch staff at FRS Network HQ in Roscrea standing in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine and donating €20,000 to the Red Cross.
