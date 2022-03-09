Delays in CCTV causing ‘frustration’ in Roscrea and Borrisokane

Frustration at red tape holding up the installation of CCTV in Borrisokane and Roscrea has come to a head, heard members of the Joint Policing Committee.

“This is causing huge concern, and people are getting very angry,” said Cllr Noel Coonan.



“Most of these people are volunteers and they have been bending over backwards trying to facilitate the installation of the cameras, to the benefit of the general community, and to the benefit of An Garda Síochána in relation to evidence. I don’t think we can keep going on like this any longer. It’s absolutely appalling the way they have been treated.”



Cllr Coonan said Roscrea hasn’t been mentioned in the latest update on CCTV, and likewise, Loughmore village. “They’ve been trying for years to get one. Nothing but impediment after impediment being put in their place.”



Cllr Coonan said concerns have been raised about safety in rural areas at the JPC, and “to say we’re beating our heads off a stone wall - the bureaucracy has really let us down.” An official said JN Consultants, who complete the technical specifications on the CCTV, said the proposed system in Borrisokane is compliant, but in relation to Roscrea, a “repeater” has to be installed on St Cronan’s Church.

If it can’t go on the church, “the whole thing” will have to be redesigned.



Cllr Coonan said he understood the planning section has ways around that issue.



Director of Service Pat Slattery said that each time they get to a stage, the rules are changed, and “we have to adapt to them.” Recently, a huge fine was imposed on Limerick for installing CCTV which was deemed to be unlawful. The paperwork is “nearly ready” and it has full support from the Gardaí. “It is a frustrating process,” said Mr Slattery. In Roscrea, it’s hoped the group will “re-engage strongly,” similar to Borrisokane.



Cllr Ger Darcy said volunteers in Borrisokane are “sick and tired of it” and they “are really starting to lose confidence in it now. It’s beyond frustration at this stage. They really need to see light at the end of the tunnel. They’re really upset about the whole thing.”



Many of the GDPR rules that have been constraining the installation of CCTV, apply to cameras overlooking public areas, not a property owner’s own property.



“If these things aren’t signed off properly, that footage can be challenged in a court case,” said Chief Supt Derek Smart, who paid tribute to Tipperary County Council for having completed much of the onerous paperwork already.



Meanwhile, Chief Supt Smart presented a breakdown of the crime statistics for the last quarter, from November 2021 to January 2022, compared with the same period last year. It found that property crimes are up 18% (from 282 incidents to 334), non-aggravated burglaries are up 15%, (65 to 75), crimes against the person including murder, threats, assaults, child abandonment and neglect, are down 2%, (128 to 126).

Assaults are down 14% (108 to 93), while assaults causing harm are down 43%, (42 to 24). Other categories include: possession of offensive weapons (-23%, 13 to 10); possession of drugs for sale and supply (+58%, 24 to 38); and possession of drugs for personal use (-20%, 135 to 108).



There have been 342 garda checkpoints conducted in the Division, resulting in 20 driving while intoxicated offences (up 67% from 12 in January 2021).



Domestic abuse incidents are up 19% in the year to date.



Tipperary Gardaí scored some major successes in the fight against illegal drugs.



On February 11 this year, a Section 26 Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant was executed at an address in Nenagh, by Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit.



During the course of this search, members discovered a sophisticated grow house in the attic of a premises containing cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The total value of the drugs seized was €132,000. A male was arrested at the scene, and later released from the provisions of Section 2 detention, and subsequently charged to appear in Court.