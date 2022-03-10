Revealed: Tipperary school approved for extensive drainage and ground works

Donaskeigh National School has been approved for extensive drainage and ground works through the Emergency Works Scheme.

Education Minister Norma Foley said that the Emergency Works application to the Department had been successful allowing the much-needed works around the school and its yard and playground to commence.

Principal Mairéad Sheehy had previously highlighted genuine safety concerns with the condition of the yard and lack of drainage.

The news has been widely welcomed by local representatives with Senator Garret Ahearn outlining that the work was urgently needed.

"Having visited the school in relation to this application, I know how vital this funding is for them. I would like to congratulate the school principal Mairead Sheehy and the Board of management for their work on this. It was a lengthy application process and the school put a great deal of work into this application.

"There has been a number of accidents, where children have fallen and teachers have stumbled also and its been very dangerous so I very much welcome the news of this funding," said Senator Ahearn.