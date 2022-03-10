Search

10 Mar 2022

Revealed: Tipperary school approved for extensive drainage and ground works

Good news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

10 Mar 2022 8:09 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Donaskeigh National School has been approved for extensive drainage and ground works through the Emergency Works Scheme.

Education Minister Norma Foley said that the Emergency Works application to the Department had been successful allowing the much-needed works around the school and its yard and playground to commence.

Principal Mairéad Sheehy had previously highlighted genuine safety concerns with the condition of the yard and lack of drainage.

The news has been widely welcomed by local representatives with Senator Garret Ahearn outlining that the work was urgently needed.

"Having visited the school in relation to this application, I know how vital this funding is for them. I would like to congratulate the school principal Mairead Sheehy and the Board of management for their work on this. It was a lengthy application process and the school put a great deal of work into this application.

"There has been a number of accidents, where children have fallen and teachers have stumbled also and its been very dangerous so I very much welcome the news of this funding," said Senator Ahearn.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media