Search

10 Mar 2022

Christina Stapleton appointed as manager of the new Tipperary ENGINE Digital Hub Manager

Great news!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

The project will bring more than 40 new office workspaces to the market

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

10 Mar 2022 8:12 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

There has been a broad welcome for the news of the appointment of Ms Christina Stapleton as manager of the new Tipperary ENGINE Digital Hub Manager at Tipperary Technology Park.

Christina assumed her role on Monday, March 7 having worked in the Local Enterprise Office Tipperary until recently.

A small Digital Hub has been in operation at Tipperary Technology Park by Jobs4Tipp since 2019 and the new ENGINE Hub will see a significant expansion of this offering.

The first phase is currently under construction and is due to be completed in May 2022.

The project will bring more than 40 new office workspaces to the market and will offer co-working, meeting rooms and private office space.

The project is being funded by Enterprise Ireland under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund and supplemented by Tipperary Country Council. A second phase of the development is currently being planned.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media