Christina Stapleton appointed as manager of the new Tipperary ENGINE Digital Hub Manager

There has been a broad welcome for the news of the appointment of Ms Christina Stapleton as manager of the new Tipperary ENGINE Digital Hub Manager at Tipperary Technology Park.
Christina assumed her role on Monday, March 7 having worked in the Local Enterprise Office Tipperary until recently.
A small Digital Hub has been in operation at Tipperary Technology Park by Jobs4Tipp since 2019 and the new ENGINE Hub will see a significant expansion of this offering.
The first phase is currently under construction and is due to be completed in May 2022.
The project will bring more than 40 new office workspaces to the market and will offer co-working, meeting rooms and private office space.
The project is being funded by Enterprise Ireland under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund and supplemented by Tipperary Country Council. A second phase of the development is currently being planned.
