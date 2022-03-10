Search

10 Mar 2022

Road closure planned near Monard in county Tipperary to facilitate railway level crossing upgrade

Aileen Hahesy

10 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

Tipperary County Council has announced it has made an order to closing the L-4201 road at Monard Railway Level Crossing at Monard for a number of days at the end of this month. 

The road at this location will be closed from 10am on Monday, March 28 to 5pm on Saturday, April 2 to facilitate upgrade works on the XLO65 Monard Level Crossing. 

Road diversions will be in place for the duration of this road closure. There will be a diversion route via Oola for HGVs and diversion route via Gortdrum Mines for LGVs and cars. 

