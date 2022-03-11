Concerns for The Steeples and Caiseal na Rí housing estates in Cashel

Caiseal na Rí and The Steeples housing estates in Cashel continue to experience difficulties for residents, heard councillors at this month’s Municipal District meeting.



Councillor Declan Burgess said The Steeples has been raised with the local authorities numerous times over the years, and the residents “are quite anxious.” “Have there been talks with third party developers? Have they progressed? Where are we at? Can we see light at the end of the tunnel?” asked Cllr Burgess.

“I know The Steeples, it’s a wonderful estate with a very active residents association group.” Problems with footpaths, lighting and other infrastructure, “are causing concerns for residents.”



Cllr Burgess said the Caiseal na Rí estate on the Golden Road had been taken in charge about a year or two ago, but there’s a section at the front of the estate that had been used by the developer during construction, leaving a “no man’s land” on the left as you enter the estate. The area is still owned by a developer.



“A lot of the barriers have now collapsed. It’s again causing huge concerns for a residents' association there. I’d like to see more progress there. There’s a lot of illegal dumping. There’s a lot of raw materials which are quite dangerous for children playing in the estate because there is no fencing up. Have we made any progress on that?”



District Engineer Kieran Laddin said they would write to the developer asking for rectification works to be completed.



Concerning The Steeples, Mr Laddin has been in contact with the Receiver recently. There’s been a number of “interested parties” looking to develop the remainder of the estate.

In many cases, developers take over an estate with a view to finishing all the works, and the Council would condition the defects to be rectified, so the entire estate is then in a position to be taken in charge. “There are a number of defects at the entrance. I intend to meet with them in the next two weeks to outline to them the issues around the defects and the best ways to resolve them.”



Mr Laddin said he believes the Receiver is trying to discharge their liabilities in relation to the estate. “That’s a process that’s ongoing.”



Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said he had met with some of the residents of The Steeples. Cllr Fitzgerald said the issues could be resolved “pretty easily” if there was a resolution to the taking in charge process. Mr Laddin said the liabilities are with the Receiver, who is appointed by a Court. “It’s not going to be taken in charge in the immediate future.”



Meanwhile, Cllr Burgess said the residents in areas near Windmill, Cashel, have been experiencing a “high level of disruption” in relation to their water quality supply. “The pipes badly need rehabilitation work. It was scary to find out that Irish Water are on an underspend on a nearly continuous basis. We need to see some investment works on this line. Cashel town has experienced a lot of outages lately. It’s a pressing issue to a lot of residents.”