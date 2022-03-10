BREAKING: Man arrested after garda operation in Tipperary

File photo
A male aged in his 30s has been arrested and detained by gardaí following a search of a property in Tipperary Town earlier on Thursday.
Cannabis with an approximate value of €3,500 was seized, along with €4,450 in cash.
The search was conducted by members from Tipperary Town Drugs Unit assisted by Cork Dog Unit and the Divisional Crime Task Force.
