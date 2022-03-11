Revealed: Thurles Sarsfields apply for planning permission for new development in town

File photo
Thurles Sarsfields GAA Club has applied for planning permission for a new development in town.
The club are seeking permission for the construction of one playing pitch in addition to ancillary goal posts and ball nets, dressing rooms, car park, previously permitted septic tank and percolation area, astro turf/wall ball area and lighting for two pitches, astro turf/wall area and perimeter path and viewing stand.
The development address is at Toor, Nenagh Road, Thurles.
The council have until May 2 to make their decision.
