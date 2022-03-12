Cashel is looking for a family like yours

Can you help when Cashel holds the EU Charter of Rural Communities LYCEUM conference from April 28 – May 1?

That’s when the town will welcome over 50 delegates from nine European countries.

Each country will be sending over 4 young adults and there will be a team of presenters arriving to deliver the action packed weekend. The Conference will consider Community Participation in rural communities across Europe.

EU Charter of Rural Communities projects work from the bottom up and visitors are always welcomed into family homes in the host country. This gives our visitors a real slice of authentic rural life.

The Cashel team is now looking for around 25 families to host people aged 18 -30.



Ciara Quinlan who is on the Cashel Youth organising team told this paper, “We’d love if the host families had young daughters and sons in the same age range as our visitors, that way they can have a wonderful peer to peer experience and of course life long friendships can be forged across Europe.”



For more details, you can text +353 87 9821916, visit the Cashel EU Charter of Rural Communities Facebook page or come along to our next meeting at Brosnan's Pub in Cashel on March 24. The meeting starts at 8pm.