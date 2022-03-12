Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club - Munster Novice Gold for Mossy Bracken

Photo above shows the Tipperary athletes who competed at the Munster Senior Road championships held in Quilty Co Clare last Sunday, March 6
Munster Novice Gold for Mossy
Well done to Mossy Bracken who traveled to the scenic Quilty in Co.Clare on Sunday March 6th for the Munster Senior & Novice Road championships both category races were held in the one race, Mossy had another sterling run coming 3rd overall in the Senior race and 1st in the Novice in a time of 20mins50seconds over 4.08miles which was 128metres over the distance, Mossy took home a total of 4 Medals 1 Gold ,1 Bronze & 2 Silver Medals as a scorer on the Tipp County Team, great running.
St Patrick's Day Parade
Is back on this year in Littleton March 17, members usually gather in club colors near the Church of Ireland just up from our club headquarters and we will march down the village towards the Turf club where there is usually a treat awaiting if everyone is good, see club Facebook page closer to the date for more info.
Best of Luck
To all members competing in the County Juvenile Indoor track & field championships in Nenagh Olympic stadium this Saturday, March 12.
Photo above shows the Tipperary athletes who competed at the Munster Senior Road championships held in Quilty Co Clare last Sunday, March 6.
Front row, L/R: Dymphna Ryan Dundrum AC, Sharon Cantwell Moyne AC, Kevin Moore Dundrum AC, Mossy Bracken Moycarkey Coolcroo AC & Michael Moore Dundrum AC. Back row L/R: Damian Holihan Moore Abbey Milers AC, Eugene O'Keefe Carrick On Suir AC, Willie O'Donoghue Moore Abbey, Michael Bracken Moycarkey and Dermot Hayes, Dundrum.
