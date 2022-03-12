Tipperary is Ireland's fifth rainiest county - survey

Tipperary is the fifth rainiest county in Ireland, but doesn't feature in the top 15 best counties for being a driver, according to a new survey by Chill Insurance.

County Kerry, with an average annual rainfall of 61.5 inches per year, took the top spot, while Tipperary came in at number five, with 39.4 inches of annual rainfall.

Counties Cork, Limerick and Galway, came second, third and fourth.

Meanwhile, Tipperary is not in the top 15 best counties to drive, based on the number of reported collisions over the past year, the level of car thefts, and local pass rates.

Longford takes the crown as the best county in Ireland for drivers thanks to the lowest level of car theft and the lowest average rainfall. Thanks to having the second-highest pass rate (66%) and a low level of car theft at just 1%, county Monaghan comes second. County Laois takes bronze thanks to being one of the safest places with one of the lowest levels of car theft.