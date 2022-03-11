The Legends of American Country coming to the Source

Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking that you may need accessibility seating
Europe's number one multi award-winning Country music show The Legends of American Country comes to The Source on Friday, March 25, for a fantastic night of toe tapping country classics.
The concert will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette and Jim Reeves with countless other well-known hit songs.
This must-see musical extravaganza features four fantastic singers backed by a superb live band and coupled with authentic stage set and state of the art sound and lighting that will transport you all the way, hand clapping and toe tapping to Nashville and back in one night.
Country Music Northern Ireland called it “as good as Country show that you will see live anywhere outside Nashville.” Tickets are €25 and booking is by phone on 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie
