14 Mar 2022

Daffodil Day in Cashel is back - 'the day we take back from cancer'

Volunteers gathered in Foley’s bar to get the campaign underway for Daffodil Day which takes place on Friday, March 25

Back row L/R: Maura Stapleton, Maggie Crosse, Kathleen O’ Neill, Eleanor O’ Dwyer. Front row L/R: Margaret O’ Toole, Evelyn Smith, Lucy Ryan, Dorothea Hannigan, Jennie Lawrence

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 10:17 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The launch of Daffodil Day 2022 for Cashel and the surrounding areas took place on Wednesday March 9.

Funds raised on the day help the Irish Cancer Society to support cancer patients and their families. Volunteers gathered in Foley’s bar to get the campaign underway for Daffodil Day which takes place on Friday, March 25.

Our Hamper raffle was launched. The hamper and other prizes are on display in Mc Inerney’s Shop Main Street Tickets are €5 per strip.

Volunteers will be around town on Thursday evening and Friday morning with daffodils looking for donations to this great cause.

On Friday 25, we will have collection stands with opportunities to donate or purchase merchandise in many locations around the town.

Many of our local schools will hold a non- uniform day to help us.

Our ‘Cashel Daffodil Day Just Giving’ page gives people the opportunity to donate via an online platform.

Daffodil Day helps the Irish Cancer Society to make a difference in the lives of thousands of cancer patients. Please help us to raise the funds. Your support is much appreciated.

