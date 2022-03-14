Search

14 Mar 2022

'Robin Harold Barry is ably assisted by his long-term employee Tony Walsh' in Tipperary

This week's Local Business Promotion Series will feature in the Tipp Star and Nationalist

John O'Heney

news@tipperarylive.ie

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Robin Harold Barry of RHB Trailers and Contracting Services Fihertagh, Bansha Tipperary.

Robin is from a farming background and keeps suckler cows and also breeds National Hunt Racehorses on his farm just outside Bansha Village. Robin also has a background in Fabrication and when he saw an opening in the market he established his business RHB Trailers.

His company specialises in the sales and repairs of all types of trailers including cattle boxes and horseboxes.
He is an expert in the maintenance of the brakes, the lights and the flooring on all trailers.

Road safety is paramount and Robin ensures all trailers are repaired to Road Safety Authority Standards. RHB Trailers will also source all types of Trailers for you in their sales department.

Robin and his team also provide a huge range of farming contracting services including: slurry spreading, hedge cutting and making round bales.

All works are completed to a very high standard.

Robin is ably assisted by his long-term employee Tony Walsh, and is also joined in his work by his two sons David and Alex. David is studying Mechanical Engineering in MTU and has his own business making silage pushers, these can be purchased by contacting Robin, while Alex who is a student in Rockwell also helps out in the business and at home on the farm.

If you wish to avail of Robin’s trailer and contracting services you can contact him on his email address: robinhbarry@gmail.com or on his mobile number 086 254 8084.

The very best wishes Robin for the future of his business and we wish him many successful and happy years in business ahead.

If your business would like to take part in The Local Business Promotion Series, contact johnpoheneypc@gmail.com.
Written by John O’Heney

