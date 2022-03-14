'Big number of impacted employees and subcontractors from across Tipp'

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry said that the placing of Roadbridge into receivership is a devastating blow for over 600 hundred workers and a large number of subcontractors.

In a statement, the Limerick-based construction company said that as a result of “insurmountable financial challenges”, Roadbridge Holdings has requested Bank of Ireland to appoint receivers.

“This is a shattering setback for workers and their families and a major blow to the economy of Mid-West Region.

“A big number of impacted employees and subcontractors are from across Tipperary,” said Deputy Lowry.

Founded in 1967, and headquartered in the Ballysimon Road in Limerick, Roadbridge is a civil engineering and construction company which directly employs 630 people in Ireland, Britain and Sweden. It’s understood approximately 150 staff are employed by Roadbridge in Limerick.

Deputy Lowry added: “On Friday last, the workforce were told by the Receiver Grant Thornton that all employees had now entered a 30 day calendar period called ‘Collection Redundancy Period’.

“They will not qualify for social protection payments.

“If they accept an offer of a job during the 30 days they will lose entitlement to Redundancy payment.

“In the past 48 hours I’ve been contacted by numerous people across the county who are enraged by this unsympathetic approach to their dilemma.

“I have been in contact with Heather Humphries, Minister for Social Protection, to highlight this starling anomaly. The Minister will examine the possibility of giving a waiver to the clause which gives rise to the problem.

“This punitive clause adds further grief to the trauma of workers who have lost their livelihood and the income support for themselves and their dependent families.

“The extremely serious situation at Roadbridge has massive consequences for jobs, and the future of subcontractors. With up to 30 million owed to debtors the outlook is gloomy for those caught up in the wreckage of a major company collapse,” he says.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who is also the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, described the news as “extremely concerning”, adding: “my thoughts are with the employees, many of whom I know dedicated their entire careers to the company”.

