Search

15 Mar 2022

PICTURE: Thurles' oldest Dr Harty Cup medal winner celebrates 100th

He continues to enjoy a bottle of Guinness each day before his lunch

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Thurles native Sean Ryan pictured celebrating his 100th birthday

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Mar 2022 7:51 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles’ oldest Dr Harty Cup medal winner has just celebrated his 100th birthday in Dublin.

The former Thurles CBS Secondary School pupil, Sean Ryan was born in Thurles on March 7, 1922, son of John and Lizzie Ryan (née Gleeson), Stradavoher.

His mother was widowed at a young age and had a small shop in Stradavoher. Seán’s aunt Katie (Nevin, née Gleeson) ran the Gaelic Stores. Seán was one of four children.

His brother, PJ died at the age of 19 in 1938; his sisters Kay (Roche) and Moira (Ruigrok) died in 1986 and 1998 respectively.

Sean’s daughter, Cloda Ryan, explained to the Tipperary Star: “My father was a keen hurler in his day. He was on the Thurles CBS team that won the Dr Harty Cup in 1939, scoring two goals in the second half of the match. At this stage, he must be one of the last survivors of that team? They had a jubilee celebration in 1989 which he enjoyed immensely,” she said.

Sean worked in Bord na Móna in Dublin for over 40 years and has been enjoying retirement since 1985!

He continued his interest in sport and when he could no longer play hurling, he moved on to tennis and running and later, at the age of 80, he joined a local gym.

He lived independently at home in Templeogue, Dublin, until shortly before his 99th birthday, when he moved into residential care.

He continues to enjoy a bottle of Guinness each day before his lunch. Thurles CBS Secondary School posted a lovely message of congratulations to Sean which received much favourable commentary on social media.

We join with congratulating Sean and wishing him many more years of happiness.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media