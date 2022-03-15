PICTURE: Thurles' oldest Dr Harty Cup medal winner celebrates 100th

Thurles’ oldest Dr Harty Cup medal winner has just celebrated his 100th birthday in Dublin.

The former Thurles CBS Secondary School pupil, Sean Ryan was born in Thurles on March 7, 1922, son of John and Lizzie Ryan (née Gleeson), Stradavoher.

His mother was widowed at a young age and had a small shop in Stradavoher. Seán’s aunt Katie (Nevin, née Gleeson) ran the Gaelic Stores. Seán was one of four children.

His brother, PJ died at the age of 19 in 1938; his sisters Kay (Roche) and Moira (Ruigrok) died in 1986 and 1998 respectively.

Sean’s daughter, Cloda Ryan, explained to the Tipperary Star: “My father was a keen hurler in his day. He was on the Thurles CBS team that won the Dr Harty Cup in 1939, scoring two goals in the second half of the match. At this stage, he must be one of the last survivors of that team? They had a jubilee celebration in 1989 which he enjoyed immensely,” she said.

Sean worked in Bord na Móna in Dublin for over 40 years and has been enjoying retirement since 1985!

He continued his interest in sport and when he could no longer play hurling, he moved on to tennis and running and later, at the age of 80, he joined a local gym.

He lived independently at home in Templeogue, Dublin, until shortly before his 99th birthday, when he moved into residential care.

He continues to enjoy a bottle of Guinness each day before his lunch. Thurles CBS Secondary School posted a lovely message of congratulations to Sean which received much favourable commentary on social media.

We join with congratulating Sean and wishing him many more years of happiness.