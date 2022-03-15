Upgrade of the sewage system north of Roscrea is needed 'urgently'

Roscrea urgently needs an upgrade to its wastewater treatment system north of the town, this month’s County Council meeting has heard.



Cllr Noel Coonan said he sought information from the council in relation to the pumping station on the Birr Road, and the development of sewage works in that area.



“There are a number of problems there, and people cannot get a connection. And bearing in mind that it’s very close to the town centre. Most of the development is taking place on the southern side of Roscrea, and this is on the northern side. It's a matter that needs to be addressed urgently.”



Cllr Coonan said he was told it’s a “matter for Irish Water”. He asked if there are plans to develop the sewage system in that area to enable development to take place, and for “households that are suffering at the moment, to improve their situation.

Can we have some confirmation that the problems will be addressed in the immediate future?”