Search

15 Mar 2022

Upgrade of the sewage system north of Roscrea is needed 'urgently'

Cllr Noel Coonan said he sought information from the county council in relation to the pumping station on the Birr Road

Upgrade of the sewage system north of Roscrea is needed 'urgently'

Water pipes - upgrade necessary for north part of Roscrea if town is develop - Cllr Noel Coonan

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Mar 2022 3:16 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Roscrea urgently needs an upgrade to its wastewater treatment system north of the town, this month’s County Council meeting has heard.


Cllr Noel Coonan said he sought information from the council in relation to the pumping station on the Birr Road, and the development of sewage works in that area.


“There are a number of problems there, and people cannot get a connection. And bearing in mind that it’s very close to the town centre. Most of the development is taking place on the southern side of Roscrea, and this is on the northern side. It's a matter that needs to be addressed urgently.”


Cllr Coonan said he was told it’s a “matter for Irish Water”. He asked if there are plans to develop the sewage system in that area to enable development to take place, and for “households that are suffering at the moment, to improve their situation.

Can we have some confirmation that the problems will be addressed in the immediate future?”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media