BREAKING: Three walkers disorientated after getting caught out by heavy fog

SEMRA were called out to the Comeragh Mountains at 18:21 on Tuesday night after a group of three walkers got disorientated after getting caught out by heavy fog on their descent from the mountain.
The location of the walkers was pinpointed after communication with SEMRA's callout officer.
The first group of SEMRA members arrived on scene at 19:00 and started making their way to the casualty location as An Garda Síochána units headed to Mahon Falls carpark.
Shortly after 20:00 the first SEMRA party were with the walkers and proceeded to escort the relieved walkers down off of the hill. All members and the walkers were safely off the hill by 20:50.
A positive outcome for all.
Conor Fahy: one of the many local performers who will take part in Nenagh's St Patrick's Day celebrations
Ballylooby Community Centre's first parade takes place this Friday March 18 at 12 noon. (File photo)
TCFE principal Dr Noel Colleran (centre) with students from Nenagh College at Templemore College of Further Education’s open day
Two year old Mikey Maher from Borrisoleigh with his parents Mairead and Paraic at 2019's Templemore St Patrick's Day
