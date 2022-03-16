All systems go for St Patrick's Day Parade in Tipperary Town

It is all systems go for St Patrick’s Day in Tipperary Town with a Family Fun Day organised for the Market Yard in the town centre.

Organised by Tipperary Town Chamber of Commerce, the event is going to be packed with entertainment to suit all the family.

Joe Hayes, Chair of the Chamber Committee, is encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy the day.

"Leave whatever troubles you may have when you come through the entrance to the Market Yard and enjoy the atmosphere, food and entertainment that will be on offer for young and old alike. This is a free event and we want people from near and far to come to Tipperary Town for a great day of celebration for our patron saint and for everything that is good about Ireland.

"We also want to be inclusive and to welcome people of all nationalities, particularly those who may be from the Ukraine or those who have family members there.

"We want this event to showcase not alone our own culture but our support for the people of Ukraine and we hope that flags will fly in support of their besieged country. Our Tipperary colours are so similar to the colours of Ukraine so this is an opportunity for us all to demonstrate that support."

The event in the Market Yard will run from 12:30pm to 3:30pm and there will be music and entertainment throughout from the Tipperary Co-op trailer.

There is a programme arranged with a range of musicians, singers, and artists to cater for all musical tastes from traditional to modern.

At various points in the Market Yard there will be a range of stalls covering everything from food to services and there will be a special sensory corner for children. The Wobbly Circus will be in attendance and they will also be conducting a children's workshop on the day. Joe says that they are indebted to those who have come on board to assist with the event.

"We have had a great response to our appeal for assistance and I want to thank all who have volunteered and the sponsors whose support has made this event possible.

"Insurance cover has been arranged and stewards will be in place to ensure that everything goes off without a hitch. We will be offering a prize for the Best St Patrick's Day outfit and of course the man himself (St. Patrick) will be present in some guise.

"We hope that people will turn out in big numbers and we ask those who are in town for the occasion to support the local traders that will be open.

"A number of different community groups will be participating and will be settings up displays and some of their mascots will be present.

"It promises to be a great day in Tipperary Town and the Chamber Committee looks forward to welcoming you all on the day" concluded Mr. Hayes.