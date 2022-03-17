Check out the arrangements for Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade

Carrick-on-Suir is celebrating St Patrick's Day in style today (Thursday, March 17) with the return of its annual parade.

The pageant with a theme honouring the Covid-19 pandemic's front line workers starts from the Fair Green Car Park next to Sean Healy Library at 1.30pm.

It will proceed up New Street, down Main Street, pass through the West Gate before proceeding down Kickham Street, onto the N24 and will turn back up to New Street finishing at the New Street Car Park.

The parade will feature a fancy dress competition with prizes awarded in three age categories and a special best dressed pet class.

The best group entry to the parade will be awarded the new perpetual cup in memory of leading Carrick-on-on-Suir St Patrick's Day Parade Committee member, the late Cathleen Fahey, who passed away recently.

There will be amusements and entertainment in the car park for families after the parade.

Road diversions will be in place around the town during the parade.