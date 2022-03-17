Search

17 Mar 2022

Check out the arrangements for Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Carrick-on-Suir is celebrating St Patrick's Day in style today (Thursday, March 17) with the return of its annual parade.

The pageant with a theme honouring the Covid-19 pandemic's front line workers starts from the Fair Green Car Park next to Sean Healy Library at 1.30pm.

It will proceed up New Street, down Main Street, pass through the West Gate before proceeding down Kickham Street, onto the N24 and will turn back up to New Street finishing at the New Street Car Park.

The parade will feature a fancy dress competition with prizes awarded in three age categories and a special best dressed pet class.

The best group entry to the parade will be awarded the new perpetual cup in memory of leading Carrick-on-on-Suir St Patrick's Day Parade Committee member, the late Cathleen Fahey, who passed away recently.

There will be amusements and entertainment in the car park for families after the parade.

Road diversions will be in place around the town during the parade.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media