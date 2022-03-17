LATEST: Tipperary gardaí carry out a total of ten searches and make huge discoveries

File photo
Gardaí in the Clonmel District, assisted by the Regional Dog Unit, carried out a total of ten searches in Clonmel and surrounding areas on March 16.
Various items which gardaí suspect as having been stolen, such as lawnmowers, bicycles, chainsaws and power tools were seized along with fuel syphoning equipment.
A search in the Old Bridge area resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,000 (pending analysis).
A male in his 20s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station.
